The secretary of the Air Force directed a 90-day cross-functional review Jan. 25 to comprehensively assess how domestic violence victims are supported in the Department of the Air Force. Incirlik Air Base Feb 2, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 02:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72285
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109441144.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Domestic Abuse Radio News, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT