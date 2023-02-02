Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Host Nation Radio Spot

    1, TURKEY

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    A radio spot reminding Airmen to be respectful to the host nation of turkey on Incirlik Air Base, Feb 2 2023. (U.S. Airforce audio by Senior Airmen Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 02:41
    Artist Senior Airmen Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airmen Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Location: 1, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Host Nation Radio Spot, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    turkey
    incirlik
    spot
    audio
    host nation

