Major Sherwood Earle, member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and Candace Johnson, member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, were interviewed on American Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, January 20th, 2023. They shared information about the Black History Month Gala. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 00:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72279
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109441015.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month Gala, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
