    Camp Humphreys Education Center Korea News Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.18.2023

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Tamara Foster, Representative from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Shalonda Wright, Education Services Specialist, were interviewed on American Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, January 18th, 2023. They gave information for applying this year. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 00:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Ed Center
    Camp Humphreys
    College applications for 2023

