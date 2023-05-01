Mr. David Krause, the Exchange Services Supervisor, and Katerina Drago, Human Resources Representative, were interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, January 5th, 2023. H&R Block is now open for tax preparation and the Exchange is hiring. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 23:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72276
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109441002.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Tax Preparation and Job Openings, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT