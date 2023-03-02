Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 020 - February 2023

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month’s show features a roundtable discussion with the 102nd Recruiters team. We also hear a clip from our other podcast, Chevrons, where we speak to the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Massachusetts National Guard, Command Sergeant Major James Campbell. Later we'll catch up with MSgt Shelbey Rice, First Sergeant of the 101st Intelligence Squadron and Mrs. Kaitlyn Burke, The 102nd Intelligence Wing SARC as they tell us about the newly formed Military Mother’s Support Group here at Otis. But first, in this month’s command message, 102nd Intelligence Wing commander, Colonel Sean Riley looks back at the history of the wing and forward to the efforts to preserve and develop our static displays for future Airmen of the wing.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:59:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 020 - February 2023, by Timothy Sandland and TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    command message
    history
    recruiting
    military mothers

