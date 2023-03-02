The Seagull - Ep 020 - February 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72272" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This month’s show features a roundtable discussion with the 102nd Recruiters team. We also hear a clip from our other podcast, Chevrons, where we speak to the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Massachusetts National Guard, Command Sergeant Major James Campbell. Later we'll catch up with MSgt Shelbey Rice, First Sergeant of the 101st Intelligence Squadron and Mrs. Kaitlyn Burke, The 102nd Intelligence Wing SARC as they tell us about the newly formed Military Mother’s Support Group here at Otis. But first, in this month’s command message, 102nd Intelligence Wing commander, Colonel Sean Riley looks back at the history of the wing and forward to the efforts to preserve and develop our static displays for future Airmen of the wing.