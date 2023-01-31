Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News: GTMO Latin Dance Night

    CUBA

    01.31.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230131-N-DO281-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay offered residents many events to choose from this weekend including a pickle ball championship and Latin night. Petty Officer Trey Fowler has the details. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 13:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72269
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109438563.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News: GTMO Latin Dance Night, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    NAS Guantanamo Bay

