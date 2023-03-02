Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 39
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 20:07
Topics: February Drill Events, Black History Month, Around the Air Force News, Winter PT, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
This work, Road To Drill Podcast Episode 039, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
