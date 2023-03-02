Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Clark Howard talks Georgia SDF

In this episode, recently retired Georgia State Defense Force major, Clark Howard discusses his service in the organization, what led him to serve, and the opportunities available for anyone interested in volunteering for with the Ga. SDF.