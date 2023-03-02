Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Clark Howard talks Georgia SDF

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Georgia National Guard

    In this episode, recently retired Georgia State Defense Force major, Clark Howard discusses his service in the organization, what led him to serve, and the opportunities available for anyone interested in volunteering for with the Ga. SDF.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Clark Howard talks Georgia SDF, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Podcast
    National Guard
    Recruiting
    State Defense Force

