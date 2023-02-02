AFN Aviano radio news report about the upcoming Unit Effectiveness Inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, on February 6. The UIE is a continuous evaluation of the wing's performance based on four major graded areas: executing the mission, leading people, managing resources, and improving the unit. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 08:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72256
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109437957.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Unit Effectiveness Inspection, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
USAFE
Aviano
AF
Air Force
U.S. Air Force
USAF
3rd Air Force
AFN Europe
AFN Aviano
Third Air Force
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
fighting wyvern
LEAVE A COMMENT