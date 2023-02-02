Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 724th AMS Reassignment

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 724th AMS Reassignment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano radio news report about the 724th Air Mobility Squadron being reassigned from the 721st Air Mobility Group to the 521st Air Mobility Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    724th AMS
    Reassignment
    521st Air Mobility Group
    721st Air Mobility Group

