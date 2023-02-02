Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lieutenant Victor Agunbiade Returns to Nigeria During Obangame Express 2023

    NIGERIA

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), Obangame Express 2023 (OE23) is designed to improve regional cooperation, information-sharing practices, and tactical interdiction expertise to enhance the collective capabilities of participating nations to counter Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) fishing and other sea-based illicit activity.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 05:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72249
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109437881.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Genre NEWS
    Location: NG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant Victor Agunbiade Returns to Nigeria During Obangame Express 2023, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVAF
    Obangame Express
    OE23

