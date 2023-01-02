Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culture of Excellence FEB 2023 - Eagle News Update - AFN Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.01.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Local news highlighting Heart Health Month with the Naval Support Activity Naples Culture of Excellence team from 97.3 The Eagle - AFN Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 05:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72246
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109437849.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culture of Excellence FEB 2023 - Eagle News Update - AFN Naples, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afn
    naples
    italy
    heart health
    culture of excellence

