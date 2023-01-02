Local news highlighting Heart Health Month with the Naval Support Activity Naples Culture of Excellence team from 97.3 The Eagle - AFN Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|02.01.2023
|02.03.2023 05:57
|Newscasts
|72246
|2302/DOD_109437849.mp3
|00:02:00
|NAPLES, IT
|1
|0
|0
This work, Culture of Excellence FEB 2023 - Eagle News Update - AFN Naples, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
