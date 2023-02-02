Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 133

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian middle school interns, Makayla Simmons, Beechwood Middle School and Keyonna Washington, Ebenezer Middle School spend the day with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office. They experience what it’s really like to work in public affairs and the ins and outs of daily operations. They interview U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Delaney-Gesing, South Carolina National Guard Marketing NCO about his experience being a recruiter and what it was like transitioning into marketing. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Location: COLUMBIA , SC, US 
    TAGS

    intern
    south carolina national guard
    public affairs
    job shadowing
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

