On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian middle school interns, Makayla Simmons, Beechwood Middle School and Keyonna Washington, Ebenezer Middle School spend the day with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office. They experience what it’s really like to work in public affairs and the ins and outs of daily operations. They interview U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Delaney-Gesing, South Carolina National Guard Marketing NCO about his experience being a recruiter and what it was like transitioning into marketing. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72235
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109436891.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:48
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|COLUMBIA , SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Next Generation of Public Affairs, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT