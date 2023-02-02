The Center for Law and Military Operations (CLAMO) hosted the Domestic Operations Law short course 23-27 January at TJAGLCS. Maj. Jayne Thompson presented a class on Canadian Domestic Operations Law and joins us on this episode.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 15:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72232
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109436760.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:24
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword - Ep. 2: U.S. and Canadian Domestic Operations Law…eh?, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT