    The Quill & Sword - Ep. 2: U.S. and Canadian Domestic Operations Law…eh?

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    The Center for Law and Military Operations (CLAMO) hosted the Domestic Operations Law short course 23-27 January at TJAGLCS. Maj. Jayne Thompson presented a class on Canadian Domestic Operations Law and joins us on this episode.

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    military law
    National Security Law
    multinational legal interoperability

