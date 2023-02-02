Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland -- Episode One

    Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland -- Episode One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Reagan Zimmerman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Walking down the hall of distinguished civilians of the Kansas City District, you will likely notice there is only one African American on the wall. Woods C. Hight. In a quest to find more information about Woods Hight and his time with USACE, we soon realized there is limited recorded history of Black employees at the Kansas City District.
    In our efforts to record the history of some of our district’s Black trailblazers, we learned that history is sometimes unfolding in front of you.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 13:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72230
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109436440.mp3
    Length: 00:04:17
    Artist Christine Paul & Reagan Zimmerman
    Album Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland
    Year 2023
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland -- Episode One, by Reagan Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kansas City
    Black History Month
    BHM
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT