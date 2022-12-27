Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BODAR Blast Podcast Episode 1

    12.27.2022

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    The inaugural episode of USS Decatur's new podcast, "The BODAR Blast" features host Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich talking about the happenings around USS Decatur's Christmas time and the New Year, including and interview with Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Gabriel Jimenez.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 09:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, BODAR Blast Podcast Episode 1, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    USS Decatur
    Petty Officer
    Boatswain's Mate
    Bold
