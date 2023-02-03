On this Pacific Pulse: Exercise Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training is completed, Members from the U.S., Australia and Japan arrive at Guam to prepare for Cope North 23 and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training concludes in Sri Lanka.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 00:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72211
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109435504.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: February 03, 2023, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT