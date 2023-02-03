Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: February 03, 2023

    Pacific Pulse: February 03, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Exercise Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training is completed, Members from the U.S., Australia and Japan arrive at Guam to prepare for Cope North 23 and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training concludes in Sri Lanka.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 00:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72211
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109435504.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: February 03, 2023, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Sri Lanka
    Philippians
    SWATT
    Cope North 23
    Afloat Readiness Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT