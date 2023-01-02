Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Feb.2, 2023

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.01.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Maj. Evan Kohoutek, public health nurse, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, Regional Health Command Europe, speaks about wear red day on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Feb. 1, 2023. (U.S. Audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    American Heart Month
    Regional Health Command - Europe
    StrongerTogether

