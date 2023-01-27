Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connect First - Ep. 3 with CSM Todd Sims

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    I Corps

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps, discusses the importance of remaining relevant and relatable with Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, the command sergeant major of U.S. Army Forces Command, during this third episode of Connect First.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 14:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:56
    Artist CSM Shawn Carns
    Composer SGT Joshua Oh
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    TAGS

    Leadership
    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Connect First

