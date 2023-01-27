Connect First - Ep. 3 with CSM Todd Sims

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72185" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps, discusses the importance of remaining relevant and relatable with Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, the command sergeant major of U.S. Army Forces Command, during this third episode of Connect First.