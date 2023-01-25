Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 41 - Building Command Relationships through PME

    01.25.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Combining professional military education for officers and NCOs at all levels will enhance productivity in future command teams, argues SGM Jason Abitua in his new article titled, "Building Command Relationships through PME."

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 11:02
    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    CCC
    ALC
    Education
    Army
    PME
    BOLC
    BLC

