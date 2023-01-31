CENTCAST Episode 2: Birth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72178" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode 2: Birth



It's episode 2 of the official podcast of US Central Command!



In this episode our hosts, Joe Buccino and Joe Crespo, tell the story of the formation of CENTCOM in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. The plotline goes from the Jimmy Carter presidency to the Reagan administration. It's a fascinating history of big decisions, strategic blunders, and high drama in DC and the Middle East.



So, listen to Episode 2 on your commute to work and learn about CENTCOM and Middle Eastern history. If you enjoy the podcast, tell others about the program.