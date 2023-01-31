CENTCAST Episode 2: Birth

Episode 2: Birth
It's episode 2 of the official podcast of US Central Command!
In this episode our hosts, Joe Buccino and Joe Crespo, tell the story of the formation of CENTCOM in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. The plotline goes from the Jimmy Carter presidency to the Reagan administration. It's a fascinating history of big decisions, strategic blunders, and high drama in DC and the Middle East.
So, listen to Episode 2 on your commute to work and learn about CENTCOM and Middle Eastern history. If you enjoy the podcast, tell others about the program.
|01.31.2023
|01.31.2023 08:09
|Newscasts
|72178
|2301/DOD_109432252.mp3
|00:27:11
|2023
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|19
|0
|0
