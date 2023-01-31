Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCAST Episode 2: Birth

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Episode 2: Birth

    It's episode 2 of the official podcast of US Central Command!

    In this episode our hosts, Joe Buccino and Joe Crespo, tell the story of the formation of CENTCOM in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. The plotline goes from the Jimmy Carter presidency to the Reagan administration. It's a fascinating history of big decisions, strategic blunders, and high drama in DC and the Middle East.

    So, listen to Episode 2 on your commute to work and learn about CENTCOM and Middle Eastern history. If you enjoy the podcast, tell others about the program.

    CENTCOM
    history
    Middle East
    Central Asia
    CENTCAST

