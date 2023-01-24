AFN Kunsan Radio Update SrA Adian Rivas POTP and PACAF Visit

This AFN Kunsan radio update covers SrA Rivas, January 13th Pride of the Pack awardee and PACAF personnel visit to conduct the major command’s first test and validation of counter-chemical warfare tactics, techniques and procedures at Kunsan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 23:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72173
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109431397.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
