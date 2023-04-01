Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update 1/4/23 - POTP SSgt Wemhoff and Iron Shadow

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update 1/4/23 - POTP SSgt Wemhoff and Iron Shadow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.06.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman SpencerS Tobler 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan radio update recognizes SSgt Nathan Wemhoff, the January 5th, 2023 Pride of the Pack awardee and covers the 8th Fighter Wing's participation in the Iron Shadow training event. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 20:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72171
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109431382.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update 1/4/23 - POTP SSgt Wemhoff and Iron Shadow, by SrA SpencerS Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    AFN Kunsan
    Iron Shadow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT