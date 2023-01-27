Maj Dan Kiser, Deputy Director, Learning Sciences and Faculty Education at the U.S. Air Force Squadron Officer School, discusses his personal experiences as a neurodivergent learner and educator. He makes recommendations on how we can build educational systems that better align with the strengths of a neurodiverse Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 12:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72168
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109430813.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:28
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Axon - Neurodiversity in Military Education - Ep 2, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
