    Axon - Neurodiversity in Military Education - Ep 2

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Maj Dan Kiser, Deputy Director, Learning Sciences and Faculty Education at the U.S. Air Force Squadron Officer School, discusses his personal experiences as a neurodivergent learner and educator. He makes recommendations on how we can build educational systems that better align with the strengths of a neurodiverse Air Force.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:33:28
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Axon - Neurodiversity in Military Education - Ep 2, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    PME
    Neurodiversity
    Neurodivergence

