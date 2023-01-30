CUBIST S6E4: TBI Symptom Burden and the Importance of Early Identification for Clinical Trial Design

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72166" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, "Risk Factors for high symptom burden three months after traumatic brain Injury and implications for clinical trial design: A TRACK-TBI study” by Nancy Temkin and colleagues published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in June of 2022.



Article Citation: Temkin, N., Machamer, J., Dikmen, S., Nelson, L. D., Barber, J., Hwang, P. H., Boase, K., Stein, M. B., Sun, X., Giacino, J., McCrea, M. A., Taylor, S. R., Jain, S., Manley, G., & TRACK-TBI Investigators (2022). Risk Factors for High Symptom Burden Three Months after Traumatic Brain Injury and Implications for Clinical Trial Design: A Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury Study. Journal of Neurotrauma, 39(21-22), 1524–1532.



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35754333/



CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.



The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.