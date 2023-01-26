Master Sergeant Ronald Williams, 39th Air Base Wing First Sergeant, gives a shoutout to the leadership of the 39th ABW at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 26, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 04:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72161
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109430226.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT- WSA FIRST SERGEANT, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT