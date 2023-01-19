Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Safety Spotlight

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TURKEY

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    AFN hosted an interview in January 2023 from the 39th Air Base Wing's Safety office as part of their spotlight series. Technical Sergeant Devin Smith, 39th Air Base Wing Safety occupational safety professional, spoke about the mission of the Safety office at Incirlik. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

