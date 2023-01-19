Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: Larger than Life Weekend

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    Larger than Life Weekend was hosted the weekend of January 27-29, 2023. Incirlik Air Base personnel participated in a variety of events including bowling, golfing, tennis and ping pong. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 04:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72152
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109430152.mp3
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    sports
    AFN
    Incirlik

