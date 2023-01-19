AFN Incirlik Radio News: DoD rescinds COVID-19 vaccination mandate

The Department of Defense rescinded the August 2021 COVID-19 memorandum mandating that members of the Armed Forces be vaccinated against COVID-19 on January 10, 2023. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III continues to encourage all members of the Armed Forces to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to ensure Total Force readiness. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)