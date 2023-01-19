Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: DoD rescinds COVID-19 vaccination mandate

    1, TURKEY

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Department of Defense rescinded the August 2021 COVID-19 memorandum mandating that members of the Armed Forces be vaccinated against COVID-19 on January 10, 2023. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III continues to encourage all members of the Armed Forces to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to ensure Total Force readiness. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 04:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72151
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109430151.mp3
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: 1, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: DoD rescinds COVID-19 vaccination mandate, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Incirlik Air Base
    COVID-19

