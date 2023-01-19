AFN Incirlik Radio News: 39 OSS Spotlight

AFN Incirlik hosted an interview from the 39th Operations Support Squadron in January 2023 as part of their squadron spotlight series. Senior Airman Christopher Taylor, 39th OSS air traffic controller, spoke about the importance of RAPCON on Incirlik Air Base. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 04:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72150
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109430150.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|INCIRLIK , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
