AFN Aviano radio news report about the meeting held by allied leaders from around the world to discuss the Ukraine defense contact group to implement and new plans to aid the Ukraine, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on January 20. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 10:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72116
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109426864.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Ukraine Summit, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Germany
AFN
Ramstein Air Base
Ukraine
AFN Europe
LEAVE A COMMENT