AFN Aviano Radio News: Ukraine Summit

AFN Aviano radio news report about the meeting held by allied leaders from around the world to discuss the Ukraine defense contact group to implement and new plans to aid the Ukraine, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on January 20. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)