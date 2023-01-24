Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Ukraine Summit

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Ukraine Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.24.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano radio news report about the meeting held by allied leaders from around the world to discuss the Ukraine defense contact group to implement and new plans to aid the Ukraine, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on January 20. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 10:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72116
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109426864.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Ukraine Summit, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Germany

    AFN

    Ramstein Air Base

    Ukraine

    AFN Europe

    TAGS

    Germany
    AFN
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ukraine
    AFN Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT