    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 3 - Talent Manager vs. Assignment Manager

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Audio by Daniela Vestal 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    This episode of the Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch brings together a Talent Manager and Assignment Manager to discuss the difference between the two and how each role can help a Soldier achieve their career goals and objectives.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 17:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72111
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109425815.mp3
    Length: 00:27:10
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch: Episode 3 - Talent Manager vs. Assignment Manager, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

