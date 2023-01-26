Becoming an Air National Guard pilot is one of the most revered positions not only at the 130th but for guard units across the country. Joining us today are two of the newest pilot candidates selected to attend the multi-year-long training pipeline to become a C-130 J Super Hercules pilot here at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base.
Joining me on the pod today are Staff Sgt. Micheal Watson, Technical Sgt. Josh Rawson, and Lt. Col. Ben Simerman, the 130th Airlift Squadron Commander. The three Airmen discuss their journeys and best practices when seeking to become an Air National Guard Aviator!
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 16:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72110
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109425566.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:23
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Drop Episode 9 - The Pathway To Becoming A Pilot, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT