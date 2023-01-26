Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop Episode 9 - The Pathway To Becoming A Pilot

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Becoming an Air National Guard pilot is one of the most revered positions not only at the 130th but for guard units across the country. Joining us today are two of the newest pilot candidates selected to attend the multi-year-long training pipeline to become a C-130 J Super Hercules pilot here at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base.

    Joining me on the pod today are Staff Sgt. Micheal Watson, Technical Sgt. Josh Rawson, and Lt. Col. Ben Simerman, the 130th Airlift Squadron Commander. The three Airmen discuss their journeys and best practices when seeking to become an Air National Guard Aviator!

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 16:18
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Episode 9 - The Pathway To Becoming A Pilot, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Drop
    Ep. 8
    The Pathway To Becoming A Pilot

