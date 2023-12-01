AFN Wiesbaden radio News Jan. 12, 2023

Lt. Col. John Jackson, director of emergency services, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden talks about the Wiesbaden Fire Department being announced as one of the winners of Installation Command Europe’s 2022 Fire and Emergency Services Awards on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Jan 12, 2023. The audio news was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)