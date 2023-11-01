AFN Wiesbaden radio news Jan. 11, 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. Fernando Robles, human resources non-commissioned officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and Tammy Simmons, locality allowance coordinator, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden encourages community members in off-base housing to take the Overseas Housing Allowance survey on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Jan 11, 2023. The audio news was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Jan. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)