AFN Wiesbaden radio News Jan. 4, 2023

Michael Dirk, anti-terrorism officer, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and Jason Kesselring, anti-terrorism officer, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden reminds community members to remain vigilant of threats on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Jan 4, 2023. The audio news was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Jan. 4, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 03:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72098
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109424875.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Artist
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
