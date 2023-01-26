U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sanchez Brown, guidance counselor, U.S. Army Recruiting Station Wiesbaden, speaks about the Soldier Referral Program Jan. 25, 2023, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Jan. 26, 2023. (U.S. Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 03:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72094
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109424463.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Artist
|Spc. Theodosius Santalov
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|Downloads:
|High-Res. Downloads:
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 27, 2023, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
