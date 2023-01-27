Pacific Pulse: January 27, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marine Corps base Camp Blaz was reactivated in Guam; Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosted submarine officers from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Yokosuka; and the 8th Medical Group in the Republic of Korea has earned The Joint Commission accreditation.
