    Pacific Pulse: January 27, 2023

    JAPAN

    01.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Marine Corps base Camp Blaz was reactivated in Guam; Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosted submarine officers from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Yokosuka; and the 8th Medical Group in the Republic of Korea has earned The Joint Commission accreditation.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 27, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    Japan
    Guam
    Republic of Korea
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

