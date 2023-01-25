The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 rescinds the mandate requiring service members to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Jan. 25, 2023. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Jan. 24, 2023. (U.S. Audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 07:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72083
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109422378.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 26, 2023, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
