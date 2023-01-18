Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 18, 2023

    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 18, 2023

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.18.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie R. Null relinquished responsibility of 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a ceremony at Taunus Theater on lower Hainerberg, Wiesbaden DE, Jan. 18. Null arrived to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 07:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72080
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109422128.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 18, 2023, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

