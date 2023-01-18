U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lonnie R. Null relinquished responsibility of 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a ceremony at Taunus Theater on lower Hainerberg, Wiesbaden DE, Jan. 18. Null arrived to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72080
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109422128.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News Jan. 18, 2023, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT