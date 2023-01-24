NSL Unscripted | Episode 1: The Evolution of National Security Law from a Military Practitioner’s Viewpoint

In this inaugural episode, LTC Laura West, Chair of the National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviews two esteemed military national security law practitioners: COL Pete Hayden, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command, and COL Eric Widmar, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Central Command. COL Hayden and COL Widmar share their perspectives on past NSL practice, contemporary lessons, and where they envision the practice of NSL heading into the future.
This episode is the first part in a series with these military practitioners that dives deeper into what a NSL military practitioner’s career looks like and some key career tips for current and future military NSL practitioners. Look out for the next two episodes of NSL Unscripted with COL Hayden and COL Widmar!
