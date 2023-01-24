Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 1: The Evolution of National Security Law from a Military Practitioner’s Viewpoint

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this inaugural episode, LTC Laura West, Chair of the National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviews two esteemed military national security law practitioners: COL Pete Hayden, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command, and COL Eric Widmar, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Central Command. COL Hayden and COL Widmar share their perspectives on past NSL practice, contemporary lessons, and where they envision the practice of NSL heading into the future.

    This episode is the first part in a series with these military practitioners that dives deeper into what a NSL military practitioner’s career looks like and some key career tips for current and future military NSL practitioners. Look out for the next two episodes of NSL Unscripted with COL Hayden and COL Widmar!

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 13:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72071
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109421102.mp3
    Length: 00:33:43
    Artist NEW Episode 1 NSL Unscripted
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSL Unscripted | Episode 1: The Evolution of National Security Law from a Military Practitioner’s Viewpoint, by Humberto Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Army
    Lawyer
    LOAC
    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS

