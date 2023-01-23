THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 6

It's Episode 6, and it's finally time to meet the hosts of the Giant Voice. We've been working hard to bring you this podcast, and wanted to take some time to introduce ourselves and talk about some of the goals we have for the show, as well as ask for your input on future episodes.