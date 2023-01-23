Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 6

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2023

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    It's Episode 6, and it's finally time to meet the hosts of the Giant Voice. We've been working hard to bring you this podcast, and wanted to take some time to introduce ourselves and talk about some of the goals we have for the show, as well as ask for your input on future episodes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 20:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72062
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109419880.mp3
    Length: 00:20:41
    Year 2023
    Genre Other
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 6, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    FDNF
    Navy
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Giant Voice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT