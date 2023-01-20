Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    January is OPSEC Awareness Month. On this week's Marne Report podcast, Kevin sits down with the installation OPSEC manager, William Payne, to discuss the importance of Operations Security not just this month, but every month. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform by searching for "The Marne Report."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 13:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72049
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109417359.mp3
    Length: 00:13:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    OPSEC
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

