January is OPSEC Awareness Month. On this week's Marne Report podcast, Kevin sits down with the installation OPSEC manager, William Payne, to discuss the importance of Operations Security not just this month, but every month. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform by searching for "The Marne Report."
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 13:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72049
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109417359.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
