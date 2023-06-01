Senior Airman Jonathan Regalado, 39th Operations Support Squadron radar, airfield and weather systems technician, was featured on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2023. Regalado created a spot to shoutout the RAWS shop during as part of the squadron spotlight series. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 05:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72044
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109415690.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: 39th Operations Support Squadron Shoutout, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT