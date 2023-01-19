Ep 131 - The Palmetto Guardian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72039" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Ep 131 Building Strong & Resilient Teams



On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Ch. (Maj.) John Denny, South Carolina National Guard full time support chaplain and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Powell, South Carolina National Guard full time support religious affairs NCO. We dive into the history of their military careers, what they have to offer service members and their families and different programs units can request to build confidence and morale within the ranks. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.



To contact Chaplain Denny or Staff Sgt. Powell:



john.a.denny16.mil@army.mil

joshua.j.powell6.mil@army.mil





0:00 - Intro

1:18 - What are the full time duties of a chaplain and religious support nco?

2:27 - Chaplain Denny, how long have you been in the guard? Have you always been a full time member?

2:45 - Did you enlist and then decide to become a chaplain?

3:13 - Ssg Powell, what is your background in the military and how did you decide to join the guard?

3:45 - What are your daily duties?

4:03 - During your Marine Corps service did you have the same MOS?

5:45 - Why does the chaplain corps exist? Do you have to know about all religions in order to be a Chaplain?

9:00 - What other religions are represented by Chaplains in the South Carolina National Guard?

11:30 - Can families seek help from the Chaplain or does it have to be religious based?

17:00 - What programs does the army offer for families, or even units, to build trust and stronger bonds?