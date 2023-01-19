Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle Aboard Air Force One

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Santa Clara County, California.
Air Force One
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72037
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109414784.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:47
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
