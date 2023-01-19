Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 6: U.S. v. Nelson, 82 M.J. 82 (C.A.A.F. 2022)

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Audio by Humberto Gonzalez 

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This case is about whether the appellant voluntarily gave his cell phone pass-word to criminal investigators.

