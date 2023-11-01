Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 40 - The Shop

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 40 - The Shop

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox and former team members join the NCO Journal podcast to talk about his recent article, "The Shop," an article focused on Army Team Building and lessons learned.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:03
    Length: 00:40:56
    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    Team
    Team Building
    Goals
    Backbone
    Army
    ThisIsMySquad
    ATP 6-22

